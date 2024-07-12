Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Tigers.

Naylor produced the Guardians' lone run when he took Jack Flaherty deep in the third inning. This was Naylor's second homer in his last five games, though his playing time has taken a hit lately as he's started just three of those contests. The catcher is up to six homers with 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, nine doubles, one triple and a .207/.276/.350 slash line over 225 plate appearances this season. Naylor is likely to continue sharing the catching duties with Austin Hedges, as David Fry has gotten more looks elsewhere in recent weeks.