Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Rangers.

Naylor was heating up just before the All-Star break and kept it going Friday with his second career homer. The catcher is 6-for-11 with five RBI over his last three contests. Through 60 plate appearances this season, he's slashing .218/.283/.364 with two long balls, seven RBI and nine runs scored. If Naylor can hit more consistently, he may be able to take a more definite edge in playing time over Cam Gallagher -- the two backstops have mostly worked in a platoon so far.