Naylor went 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

This was Naylor's first steal of the year, which came on his second attempt. The catcher has struggled to get things going at the plate, hitting just .186 with a .653 OPS, two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored over 52 plate appearances. He plays against most right-handed pitchers, but Austin Hedges and David Fry continues to draw in For Naylor behind the dish regularly versus southpaws.