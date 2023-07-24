Naylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Naylor has now been on the bench for four of the Guardians' last five contests, though Cleveland opposed left-handed starters in three of those contests. He still appears to be the Guardians' preferred backstop versus right-handed pitching, but even his hold on a strong-side platoon role could be tenuous. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A Columbus on June 17, Naylor is hitting .191 with two home runs and a 29.7 percent strikeout rate over 74 plate appearances.