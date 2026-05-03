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Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Naylor had started in each of the Guardians' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday against Athletics righty Aaron Civale. The Guardians may have just wanted to reward Austin Hedges with a second consecutive start after the defensive-minded backstop provided a rare impact at the dish in Saturday's 14-6 win with three extra-base hits.

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