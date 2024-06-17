Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and a second run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Rocchio's ninth-inning blast got the Guardians within a run, but their comeback effort ended there. He's gone a modest 5-for-22 with two homers and two doubles over his last eight contests. First-year manager Stephen Vogt has stuck with Rocchio as his starting shortstop despite a .213/.315/.306 slash line through 61 contests, and it appears that faith is starting to be rewarded. The 23-year-old has two homers, 13 RBI, 32 runs scored and seven stolen bases.