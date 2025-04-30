Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener to bring his average down to .205 on the season, Rocchio finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher for the second day in a row. According to Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, manager Stephen Vogt didn't explicitly say that Rocchio has been removed from his everyday role at shortstop, though the skipper noted that Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann are playing better at the moment. With that in mind, Arias and Schneemann seem likely to operate as the Guardians' primary double-play tandem for the time being, though Rocchio could spell the left-handed-hitting Schneemann when the Guardians face left-handed pitching.