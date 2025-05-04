Rocchio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After he was held out of the lineup Tuesday and Wednesday, Rocchio drew starts at shortstop in each of the ensuing three contests, but he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in those games to bring his average down to .185 on the season. Now back on the bench Sunday, Rocchio looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role in the middle infield while the Guardians have been prioritizing Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann ahead of him.