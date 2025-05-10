Rocchio is not in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.
Rocchio has received inconsistent playing time of late due to struggles at the plate. He'll now be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six games, with Gabriel Arias manning shortstop and Will Wilson entering the lineup at second base while hitting eighth.
