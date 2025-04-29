Rocchio is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias will shift over to shortstop, and Daniel Schneemann is manning second base and batting seventh against Chris Paddack. Rocchio is 1-for-17 at the plate over the last seven days.
