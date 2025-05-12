The Guardians optioned Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Rocchio was the Guardians' primary shortstop last season and began 2025 in the same role, but his playing time had fallen off considerably in recent weeks amidst a .165/.235/.198 slash line in his first 35 contests. Gabriel Arias has been seeing the lion's share of the reps at shortstop lately and will continue to serve as the main option at the position while Rocchio heads to Triple-A.
