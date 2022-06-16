Shaw (3-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Rockies. He struck out one in a perfect inning.

Shaw pitched in the eighth inning, but he was deemed the most effective of four Guardians relievers between starter Konnor Pilkington and closer Emmanuel Clase. This was Shaw's second win in as many outings after he picked up just one victory in the first two months of the campaign. He's at a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings in 27 appearances overall. The 34-year-old extended his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings, as he's been in a groove lately.