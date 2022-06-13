Shaw has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances spanning 6.2 innings.

In that stretch, he's logged a 9:4 K:BB while allowing four hits. Shaw has just three holds on the year and none since May 5, so he's not in the mix for much high-leverage work. He's done well in a less glamorous role, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB across 19.1 innings overall, serving as a trusty veteran in a bullpen not lacking for solid pitching. The Guardians' 2.98 bullpen ERA as a team ranks fourth-best in the majors.