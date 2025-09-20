default-cbs-image
Kayfus isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Minnesota.

Kayfus snapped his five-game hitting streak with an 0-for-2 performance Friday, and he'll stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's festivities. Kyle Manzardo will get the nod at first base, and George Valera will cover right field with Kayfus out.

