Kayfus' path to a roster spot is impacted by Cleveland's signing of first baseman Rhys Hopkins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

At the start of training camp, Kayfus was seen as part of a rotation at first base, designated hitter and right field, but the Hopkins signing changed that. It now looks like Hopkins and Kyle Manzardo could make up a platoon at first base while also being part of the mix at DH. In that event, Kayfus' path might only be in right field, where Chase DeLauter, Nolan Jones and George Valera are also vying for opportunities.