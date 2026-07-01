Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Bound for bench Wednesday

Ingle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Ingle will join fellow left-handed hitters Travis Bazzana and Steven Kwan on the bench while southpaw MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for the Rangers. David Fry will draw the start in left field in place of Ingle, who has gone 1-for-11 with three walks, two RBI and one run in his first four MLB games since being called up from Triple-A Columbus last week. The rookie also committed a mental error Tuesday that allowed the winning run to score in a 4-2 victory for Texas.