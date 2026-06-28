Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Records first MLB hit, RBI

Ingle started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Ingle's fourth-inning single through a drawn-in infield plated two runs, giving the Guardians a 3-0 lead. It marked his first hit and RBI in the majors. A catcher coming up through the minors, Ingle is up with Cleveland for his bat and will not be limited to duty behind the plate. The Guardians carry four players capable of catching and are expected to deploy Ingle at DH and outfield. In the minors this season, he started 12 games in left field (all since May 31) and 12 at DH.