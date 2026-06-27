Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Makes MLB debut

Ingle started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.

Ingle had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus on Friday and made his MLB debut. The Guardians need an offensive infusion and hope Ingle can help turn the tide. Over 51 games at Columbus, he slashed .284/.416/.551 with nine doubles, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and 41 walks with 50 strikeouts. Ingle came up through the system as a catcher, but the Guardians are expected to work him at other positions, including DH and outfield.