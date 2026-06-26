Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Bound for big leagues

The Guardians are expected to call up Ingle from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Friday's game against the Mariners, Roundtable.io reports.

Ingle will move up to the big leagues after torching International League pitching to the tune of a .284/.416/.551 batting line with 12 home runs over 221 plate appearances. Though Ingle has been used primarily as a catcher throughout his minor-league career, he may not immediately work ahead of Patrick Bailey and Austin Hedges, both of whom are regarded as stronger defensively behind the plate. The 24-year-old had been getting more exposure to left field at Triple-A recently and could instead see most of his initial playing time in the majors at that position or at designated hitter, where the Guardians have gotten limited production from Rhys Hoskins of late. Ingle's blend of contact and on-base skills and burgeoning power could make him worthy of a cursory pickup in deeper mixed leagues.