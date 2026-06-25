Guardians' Cooper Ingle: Getting outfield reps

Ingle has recently begun playing left field for Triple-A Columbus to potentially provide another path to the majors leagues, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has been focusing on improving his defensive abilities behind the plate at Triple-A, but recent injuries to Jose Ramirez (hand), Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot) have resulted in some major lineup holes for Cleveland. Ingle has now made seven starts in left field at Columbus and should continue to see time there as the Guardians weigh their options. Ingle has certainly been able to handle Triple-A pitching with a .284/.416/.551 slash line and 12 homers through 51 games this season, so a promotion could come soon if he proves to be a serviceable option in left field.