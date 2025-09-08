Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikhazy (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings Saturday for Triple-A Columbus after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.
Nikhazy was on the shelf for just over a month due to a left elbow impingement. The left-hander didn't require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Columbus rotation, though he was eased back into action Saturday with a light workload.
