Nikhazy (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings Saturday for Triple-A Columbus after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Nikhazy was on the shelf for just over a month due to a left elbow impingement. The left-hander didn't require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Columbus rotation, though he was eased back into action Saturday with a light workload.