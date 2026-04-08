Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Logs perfect inning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabrowski did not allow a baserunner and stuck out two over one inning in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.
Sabrowski has yet to give up a run and struck out nine over 5.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a hit or walk in four of his six appearances. The left-hander, who has allowed just six runs over 47.1 career innings in the majors, will continue to work in the seventh and eighth innings.
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