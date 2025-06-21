default-cbs-image
Sabrowski (elbow) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

This marked the first time Sabrowski's thrown on back-to-back days during his rehab assignment. The left-hander is scheduled for another outing over the weekend, per MLB.com. The upcoming appearance will be his eighth overall.

