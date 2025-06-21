Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Throws on back-to-back days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabrowski (elbow) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
This marked the first time Sabrowski's thrown on back-to-back days during his rehab assignment. The left-hander is scheduled for another outing over the weekend, per MLB.com. The upcoming appearance will be his eighth overall.
More News
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Rehab moved to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Throws scoreless inning Friday•
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Moving rehab to Double-A•
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Resumes mound work•
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Heads to injured list•