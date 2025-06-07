Sabrowski (elbow) walked one and struck out one over a hitless and scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Friday,

Friday's rehab outing was the third for Sabrowski, who made two previous appearances for the Guardians' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. The left-hander has walked five and struck out three in two innings while on his rehab assignment. Sabrowski's been dealing with left elbow inflammation since the start of spring training.