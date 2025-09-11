Arias (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Kansas City.

Arias is expected to play through his wrist injury to help the Guardians push for a spot in the postseason, but not before he misses a third consecutive start Thursday. Brayan Rocchio will fill in at shortstop in Arias' absence, putting Daniel Schneemann at second base and opening a spot in the lineup for George Valera to serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.