default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Arias (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Kansas City.

Arias is expected to play through his wrist injury to help the Guardians push for a spot in the postseason, but not before he misses a third consecutive start Thursday. Brayan Rocchio will fill in at shortstop in Arias' absence, putting Daniel Schneemann at second base and opening a spot in the lineup for George Valera to serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.

More News