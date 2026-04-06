Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits early Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias left Monday's game against the Royals due to an apparent left leg injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Arias appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning on a double, and he was promptly removed from the matchup. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Delivers two runs•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Hits decisive homer in win•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Leaves yard in win•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Returns to Guardians lineup•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Scratched with back issue•