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Arias left Monday's game against the Royals due to an apparent left leg injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias appeared to suffer the injury during the fifth inning on a double, and he was promptly removed from the matchup. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.

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