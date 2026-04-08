The Guardians announced Wednesday that Arias has been diagnosed with a moderate left hamstring strain and is expected to be out for 4-to-8 weeks, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Arias will be on the injured list for well beyond the minimum 10 days after suffering the injury during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Royals. While Arias is on the shelf through at least early-to-mid May, Brayan Rocchio is expected to serve as Cleveland's full-time shortstop, while Daniel Schneemann and Juan Brito could form a platoon at second base.