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Valera (calf) played in a minor-league spring training game Monday, Guardians Prospective reports.

Valera will begin the 2026 campaign on the injured list, but the fact that he's already been cleared to appear in a game is a sign that he could be activated shortly after the season begins. He'll likely need to appear in at least a few more exhibitions before the club considers bringing him back from the IL.

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