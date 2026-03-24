Guardians' George Valera: Cleared for game action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera (calf) played in a minor-league spring training game Monday, Guardians Prospective reports.
Valera will begin the 2026 campaign on the injured list, but the fact that he's already been cleared to appear in a game is a sign that he could be activated shortly after the season begins. He'll likely need to appear in at least a few more exhibitions before the club considers bringing him back from the IL.
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