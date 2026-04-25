Guardians' George Valera: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Valera will take a seat Saturday after making four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-16 with four RBI and a run scored. While he rests, Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan and David Fry will start across the outfield.
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