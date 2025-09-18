Valera served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Detroit.

Valera, who remained stapled to the bench for the previous four games, rejoined the starting nine Wednesday and contributed to Cleveland's sixth straight win. He singled in the club's first run and then walked in the ninth inning before being lifted for a pinch runner, who eventually scored an insurance run. Valera has started six of the Guardians' 16 games since having his contract selected at the beginning of the month.