Guardians' Hunter Gaddis: Experienced cramping
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaddis experienced a cramp during Friday's outing but stayed in the game, MLB.com reports.
Gaddis was checked out by the staff and remained in the game, picking up a hold along the way. He said there was some soreness Saturday but indicated he was feeling better. Gaddis will be evaluated and monitored in the coming days.
