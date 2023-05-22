Gaddis was called up from Triple-A Columbus and will start Monday against the White Sox, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

As expected, Gaddis will join the Guardians ahead of their three-game series with the White Sox on Monday, drawing the start in the series opener. The 25-year-old has struggled to a 6.86 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 19.2 innings in the big leagues this season, but most of the damage came April 11 against the Yankees, when he surrendered eight runs over three frames. Gaddis will look to kick off his second stint in the big leagues a little better Monday when he takes on a disappointing Chicago team.