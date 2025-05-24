default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Guardians placed Gaddis (personal) on the bereavement list Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Gaddis will be away from the team while attending to a personal matter, and he'll be required to miss at least three games while on the bereavement list. The 27-year-old is off to a terrific start this season with a 0.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 21 innings. Nic Enright was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move to bolster the Guardians' bullpen depth in Gaddis' absence.

More News