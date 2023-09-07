Chourio is hitting .200 with zero home runs, one steal and 13 strikeouts in seven games since getting promoted to Single-A Lynchburg on Aug. 24.

The 18-year-old younger brother of Brewers phenom Jackson Chourio was an outstanding table setter in the Arizona Complex League before getting promoted, so his first season stateside will still be considered a big success. Chourio slashed .349/.476/.463 with one home run and 19 steals in 39 ACL games, thanks partially to an inflated .451 BABIP. Chourio's command of the strike zone and speed stand out as clear strengths, but his 54.1 percent groundball rate and 42.1 percent opposite-field rate against complex pitchers suggest he has a long way to go before notable game power is a reality.