The Guardians promoted Chourio from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Sunday.

The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (hand), Jaison has emerged as an interesting prospect in his own right since signing with the Guardians in January 2022. The 20-year-old switch-hitting outfielder will move on to Akron after slashing .317/.431/.476 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases over 22 games at High-A to begin the season.