Chourio is hitting .271 with a .391 on-base percentage, three home runs and 19 steals in 53 games for Single-A Lynchburg.

The speedy center fielder has more walks (39) than strikeouts (38), and while he won't be mistaken for a slugger, his .130 ISO and 39.6 percent pull rate are career highs. Chourio has never had a groundball rate below 50 percent, and that mark sits at 52.6 percent for the Hillcats, which is suppressing his power output.