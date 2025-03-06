Chourio (wrist) is listed on the Cleveland roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game versus Seattle prospects, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Chourio turned in an impressive 2024 campaign at Single-A Lynchburg, slashing .273/.416/.401 with five home runs and 43 stolen bases over 435 plate appearances before fracturing his left wrist in late August. He appears to be facing no restrictions with his wrist during spring training, as Stebbins notes that the 19-year-old outfield prospect has been part of the big club's depth roster during camp.