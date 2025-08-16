Means (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for High-A Lake County on Friday.

Means opened a rehab assignment Friday and threw 38 pitches (30 strikes), which got him close to the three innings the Guardians planned for him. Assuming the left-hander's rehab progresses well and he builds up innings, Means could be available to help Cleveland pursue a playoff spot in September.