Ramirez (thumb) will start at third base and bat third in Tuesday's game in Minnesota.

According to Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ramirez wasn't on the field for the Guardians' early batting practice session, but the veteran must have put in enough work behind the scenes for the coaching and training staffs to clear him to rejoin the lineup. Ramirez's return from a two-game absence due to a sore right thumb is a major boon for a Guardians squad that enters Tuesday's series opener trailing the Twins by just one game in the American League Central standings.