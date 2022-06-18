Ramirez's absence from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers is due to right thumb soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez reportedly originally jammed his thumb approximately 10 days ago, and the issue got worse on a swing Friday. He won't be available Saturday but will be checked out Sunday, though the Guardians have an off day Monday and could elect to keep him on the bench for Sunday's series finale in order to secure three consecutive days of rest for their star hitter.