Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and one additional RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Ramirez opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI-single before launching his 20th home run of the season off Orioles starter Cade Povich in the sixth. Ramirez continues to be active on the basepaths, notching his fourth steal over the past week. The 31-year-old is having an MVP-caliber season, batting .276 with 20 home runs, 69 RBI, 59 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 73 games played.