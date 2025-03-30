Manager Stephen Vogt said imaging on Ramirez's right wrist came back negative, and the third baseman could be available as a pinch hitter Sunday against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old suffered a right wrist sprain on a slide while attempting to steal a base Saturday, but he's avoided a serious injury and may be available off the bench Sunday. Ramirez could return to the lineup as early as Monday in San Diego, though he could miss another day or two, with Vogt noting that the Guardians "want to be super cautious" so that the star third baseman's injury "doesn't turn into something that's going to linger."