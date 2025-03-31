Ramirez (wrist) will start at third base and bat second in Monday's game against the Padres.
Ramirez suffered a sprained right wrist on a stolen-base attempt during Saturday's game against the Royals and didn't play Sunday. However, he's been cleared to return to action after just a one-day absence.
