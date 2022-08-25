Ramirez went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Padres.

Ramirez hit solo shots in the first and fourth innings off Padres starter Blake Snell and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. It's been a week of milestones for Ramirez, who logged his 100th RBI of the year in Tuesday's contest and reached the 25-homer mark Wednesday. For the season, the third baseman is slashing .285/.355/.551 with 103 RBI, 69 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 510 plate appearances. He's hitting .275 (22-for-80) with seven extra-base hits in August.