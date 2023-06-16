Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in an 8-6 win against the Padres on Thursday.

Ramirez twice came up with a run-scoring hit, notching an RBI double in the second inning and plating another run on an infield single in the fourth. The star third baseman finished with his sixth three-hit game of the campaign, three of which have come over his past six contests. During his current eight-game hitting streak, Ramirez is slashing .457/.513/.886 with four homers, 10 RBI, nine runs and one theft.