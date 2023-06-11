Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Ramirez earns a day off after picking multiple hits in his last three games, and the 30-year-old is slashing .282/.349/.641 with four homer runs through his first 10 games in June. Gabriel Arias will start at third base in the series finale while Ramirez rests.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Power surge continues•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks three homers in victory•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Knocks three hits•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers again in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Launches fifth homer•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Returns from bereavement•