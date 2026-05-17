Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two steals and a run scored during the Guardians' 7-4 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Ramirez stole both second and third base in the eighth inning, and he came home to score in the same frame on an error by Reds reliever Connor Phillips to extend the Guardians' lead to three runs. It was the fourth time this season that Ramirez logged two steals, with two of those games coming in his last three outings. The veteran slugger now leads the majors with 20 steals and has a .737 OPS with six home runs, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored in 207 plate appearances this season.