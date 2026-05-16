Ramirez batted second and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez, who is batting just .220 through 46 games, logged his first three-hit effort of the season. It was the second consecutive game that he and Chase DeLauter switched spots in the batting order, and if batting second triggers a revival in the veteran's bat, then Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt may stick with the change. Ramirez, who has spent the majority of his career batting third (1,009 starts), recently expressed interest in batting second, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The manager said nothing his set in stone, but he trusts Ramirez's instincts and will roll with the new batting order for now.