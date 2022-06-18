Ramirez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Ramirez started in each of the Guardians' first 60 games of the season but will get his first day off Saturday as he's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak. During that time, he's hit .432 with two homers, eight doubles, nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases. Ernie Clement is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
