Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Provides game-winning hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Detroit.
Ramirez had done little through the first nine innings, but he showed up with a clutch hit in the extra frame. He doubled in what became the game-winning run. Ramirez is beginning to emerge from a season-opening slump; he's 10-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last six games.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers during blowout win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Logs two steals in Saturday's win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Moved to second in order•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Still running wild•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: On base three times•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Hits big milestone Saturday•