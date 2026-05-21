Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Ramirez had done little through the first nine innings, but he showed up with a clutch hit in the extra frame. He doubled in what became the game-winning run. Ramirez is beginning to emerge from a season-opening slump; he's 10-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last six games.